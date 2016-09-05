Axel Barcelo (UNAM): The Paradox of Stereotyping and Disapproval. Rare harmony as China and U.S. commit to climate deal. Will anyone stop Rodrigo Duterte? The new president of the Philippines is behind an anti-drug campaign that has claimed nearly 2,500 lives — and he’s just getting started. From New York, Gabriel Sherman on the revenge of Roger’s Angels: How Fox News women took down the most powerful, and predatory, man in media. Nicole Hemmer on the birth of conservative media as we know it: It all started in a small apartment in Washington, D.C. A celebrity Z-List? Yes, it exists. Alex Shepard on why it’s ok to politicize Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner’s marriage. Vladimir Tismaneanu and Marius Stan on antifascism as political passion in the life of Cristina Luca. The introduction to Post Sovereign Constitution Making: Learning and Legitimacy by Andrew Arato.
David A. Fahrenthold and Rosalind S. Helderman on what we know about the charitable giving by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Guess which candidate’s foundation was caught in an illegal campaign funding scheme? (and more and more and more). Judd Legum on a tale of two foundations: One of these things is not like the other. The New York Times’ latest Clinton Foundation “scandal” may be the dumbest one yet. Paul Glastris on how the press is making the Clinton Foundation into the new Benghazi. Kevin Drum on how the FBI’s report on Hillary Clinton’s email is pretty much an almost complete exoneration of Hillary Clinton. Steve Benen on how dubious Clinton “controversies” litter the political landscape. Eric Boehlert on how the media’s obsession with “optics” is ruining campaign journalism.