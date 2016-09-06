Michael Loadenthal (George Mason): Activism, Terrorism, and Social Movements: The “Green Scare” as Monarchical Power. From Political Theology Today, the Trump phenomenon is worldwide and is driven by social media; and does the 2016 election mark the end of white Christian America? “I’m sorry, but this one falls on the voters”: David Weigel on why you should stop blaming the candidates if you don’t know “what they stand for”. Laura Marsh on the myth of the millennial as cultural rebel. Sahng-Ah Yoo reviews The Human Right to Citizenship: A Slippery Concept, ed. Rhoda E. Howard-Hassman and Margaret Walton-Robert. Rachel Cusk on making house: Notes on domesticity. William Wan goes inside the Republican creation of the North Carolina voting bill dubbed the “monster” law. A study shows that luxury shoppers are the worst.