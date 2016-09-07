Andrei Tsygankov (San Francisco State): Crafting the State-Civilization: Vladimir Putin’s Turn to Distinct Values. Shaun Kenney on Putin’s political philosophy: Neo-Orthodoxy and the Byzantine tradition. Russian purge: Putin doesn’t need to censor books — publishers do it for him. Russia is winning the information war: Ronn Torossian on how America can learn a thing or two about PR from Putin’s pugilistic propaganda. The world is Vladimir Putin’s stage, but cracks appear on the Russian President’s homefront. The return of a political anecdote: Nina Khrushcheva on ten jokes about Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Robert Legvold on what Russian citizens really think of Putin and why. Is the worst still to come with Vladimir Putin? Masha Gessen sees an ominous return to totalitarianism in Russia — and a leader itching to re-instill mass terror in its people.

How long will Putin stay in power? Nelli Babayan investigates. Mark Galeotti on how Russia’s Communist Party is making a comeback — and it’s bad news for Putin. Is Putin about to face a “colored revolution”? William Courtney and Donald Jensen on how the tide is going out on Putin.