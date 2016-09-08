Christopher C. French (Penn State): A Battlefield Map for NFL v. Insurance Industry Re: Concussion Liabilities. Holly Andersen (Simon Fraser): What Would Hume Say? Regularities, Laws, and Mechanisms. Edward Luttwak reviews The Panama Papers: Breaking the Story of How the Rich and Powerful Hide Their Money by Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier. Envisioning Bitcoin’s technology at the heart of global finance. Kerstin Hoge reviews How Women Decide: What’s True, What’s Not, and Why It Matters by Therese Huston. Joe Watkins on the problem with heritage. The U.S. has more third-party candidates than it’s seen in a century — why? George Hawley on migration rates by age to Republican and Democratic counties during the Bush years. Paying taxes is a lot better than phony corporate courage, Apple. Don’t buy the new iPhone until Apple pays its taxes.
Trump to ask generals, who know less than Trump, for plan to defeat ISIS. Matt Olsen on why ISIS supports Donald Trump. Yes, Trump does buy off corrupt politicians — at least, that’s what he told us himself, remember? Tierney Sneed on how Trump has explicitly described the pay to play politics he now denies. Brian Beutler on how the media coverage of Hillary Clinton is out of whack. Clinton’s campaign is state-of-the-art and Trump’s is chaotic — but does that actually matter? Peter Thiel on how Trump has taught us this year’s most important political lesson. Jonathan Chait: “Lauer’s pathetic interview made me think Trump can win”.