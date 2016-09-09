Richard Borghesi (South Florida): Pay for Play: The Financial Value of NCAA Football Players. Football as a means for control and protest: Michael Warren reviews The Turbulent World of Middle East Soccer by James M. Dorsey; and From the Back Page to the Front Room: Football’s Journey through the English Media by Roger Domeneghetti. Why basketball runs in the family: A new WSJ study finds 48.8% of players are related to an elite athlete — that number is 17.5% for the NFL and 14.5% for MLB. Tom Verducci on the frightening future of baseball and why a shorter season makes sense. William Skidelsky on why tennis is the best sport — but it’s not always all that much fun to play. Raphael Orlove on the worst sport to watch in the world. Hannah Ewens on how real-life Quidditch has become the world’s most progressive sport.