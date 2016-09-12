Peter Bengtsen (Lund): Hijacking Banksy: Using a Contemporary Art Mystery to Increase Academic Readership. Mohammed Mossallem (SOAS): The IMF in the Arab World: Lessons Unlearnt. Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines’s less racist but more murderous Donald Trump, explained. Wolf Blitzer is worried defense contractors will lose jobs if U.S. stops arming Saudi Arabia. As Donald Trump calls for wall on Mexican border, smugglers dig tunnels. Jesse Singal on why it’s unlikely anyone will go to jail over Wells Fargo’s massive fraud scheme. Elizabeth Warren on what Apple teaches us about taxes. To understand the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, you need to understand tribal sovereignty. An excerpt from The Duel in European History by Victor Kiernan. Dear beginning philosopher: An open letter to LIU-Brooklyn philosophy students concerning the LIU lockout, by Margaret Cuonzo.