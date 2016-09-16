From Politico, do ideas still matter in the Year of Trump (and Clinton)? One candidate has no ideas, the other has old ones — so what’s going to shape politics next? Donald Trump, Sex Pistol: James Parker on the punk-rock appeal of the GOP nominee. Kurt Eichenwald on how the Trump Organization’s foreign business ties could upend U.S. national security. Forget Trump’s health records — his hidden business interests are what really matter. Of course Hillary Clinton went to work sick — that’s the American way. Could a Clinton presidency unleash a post-gender society? Not a chance. How Clinton’s allies are embracing her mistake: “The country is actually debating how many of Donald Trump’s supporters are anti-Semitic, racist, sexist”. The race is tightening for a painfully simple reason: People don’t like Hillary Clinton very much.

There’s a reason that very young millennials are strongly anti-Clinton even though the same age group supported Obama energetically during his elections — most of it can be laid at the feet of Bernie Sanders. Michelle Goldberg on Ralph Nader and the tragedy of voter-as-consumer politics: In the 2000 election, the high priest of anti-consumerism turned politics into the very thing he hated most. Dara Lind on moving to Canada, explained.