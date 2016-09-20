Margot Weiss (Wesleyan): Discipline and Desire: Feminist Politics, Queer Studies, and New Queer Anthropology. Amber Hollibaugh (Barnard) and Margot Weiss (Wesleyan): Queer Precarity and the Myth of Gay Affluence. Is capitalism progressive for queers? An excerpt from Sex, Needs and Queer Culture by David Alderson. Kristin Richie (Houston): Advocating Heteronormativity. Peter Drucker on homonationalism, heteronationalism and LGBTI rights in the EU. How did the word “lifestyle” become a homophobic slur? Heterosexuals, of course, don’t have “lifestyles” — they have TV and golf. When everyone can be “queer”, is anyone? The word has gone from a slur to a radically inclusive term — but if anyone can join, does the identity lose its potency? Queer terminology: Claire Hayward on LGBTQ histories and the semantics of sexuality.
Amin Ghaziani (UBC), Verta Taylor (UCSB), and Amy Stone (Trinity): Cycles of Sameness and Difference in LGBT Social Movements. Queers against hate: Michael Bronski reviews The Gay Revolution: The Story of the Struggle by Lillian Faderman; Stand by Me: The Forgotten History of Gay Liberation by Jim Downs; and Rebel Friendships: “Outsider” Networks and Social Movements by Benjamin Shepard (and more). Jim Downs on how gay history came out of the closet. Hunter Oatman-Stanford on the sissies, hustlers, and hair fairies whose defiant lives paved the way for Stonewall. Grace Dunham and Toshio Meronek on how the United States first LGBT national memorial gets it wrong. William B. Turner on the National Masturbators’ Task Force; or, the importance of LGBT political organizing for evaluating LGBT equal protection claims in competition with free exercise of religion claims.
From Orlando to Brexit to Baghdad: Saleem Haddad on how 2016’s summer of violence requires a radical rethinking of queer politics. Queer reflections on a summer of violence: Ryan Gustafson on surviving Orlando without alibi. If only America could embrace queer and trans people before they’re dead. My first gay bar: Rachel Maddow, Andy Cohen and others share their coming-out stories. Jesse Singal on a depressing chart about how hard it is to be a gay or bisexual high-schooler. Jessica Nordell on what happens when a gay person grows up in an anti-gay home. Kelly Blewetton Ursula Nordstrom and the queer history of the children’s book.