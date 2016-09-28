From Pew Research Center, a special report on the parties on the eve of the 2016 election: Two coalitions, moving further apart. Matt Grossmann and David A. Hopkins, authors of Asymmetric Politics: Ideological Republicans and Group Interest Democrats, on how Republicans and Democrats can’t even agree about how they disagree; and how different are the Democratic and Republican parties? Too different to compare. Lee Drutman on the Divided States of America: Rather than being one two-party nation, we are increasingly two one-party nations. Mark Schmitt on why America should have more than 2 political parties: Real parties that reflected the full range of views across the country might open up Congress and politics for the better. Can we please stop complaining about our two-party system?

Gaurav Sood and Shanto Iyengar (Stanford): Coming to Dislike Your Opponents: The Polarizing Impact of Political Campaigns. Being an ideologue means never having to say you’re wrong. Jim Geraghty on the problem with partisan faith: Blind loyalty to a party or candidate is easy, and it’s damaging our politics. Presidential candidates are ideologically extreme — and they pretty much get away with it. Are people with extreme political views just bored? Bahar Gholipour on how boredom, an unassuming emotion, may have a larger impact than we think. Ana Swanson on how your political views affect who you think is attractive.