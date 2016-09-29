From LARB, Anthony McCann on the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon: Sovereign Feelings and Ours but Not Ours. The case for white curiosity: Patrick Phillips on interrogating the devastating legacy of white supremacy in America. Why do people who need help from the government hate it so much? Yuval Levin isn’t dumb: Todd Gitlin reviews The Fractured Republic: Renewing America’s Social Contract in the Age of Individualism. What is conservatism? Christopher N. Malagisi interviews Jonah Goldberg. Jonny Thakkar on why conservatives should read Marx. Gilbert T. Sewall on Robert Nisbet’s conservatism. How Little House on the Prairie built modern conservatism: With catchy stories and a lucrative royalty stream, Rose Wilder Lane helped reshape American politics, from her young readers to the Koch brothers.

With Koch brothers academy, conservatives settle in for long war. A neoconservative, generational rift and a tale of two worsts: Former Commentary editor Norman Podhoretz recently said he would “not bet [his] life on anything about Trump”, but has even less regard for Clinton; his son, John, wants to convince him otherwise. James Pethokoukis on a conservative case against Trump’s apocalyptic view of America. Conservative intellectual Samuel Goldman explains why the GOP has fallen to Donald Trump. George Will on how Donald Trump’s rise reflects American conservatism’s decay. George Hawley on the 2016 election and the end of the conservative movement.