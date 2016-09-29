Tomasz Zyglewicz (Warsaw): Can a Consequentialist Be a Good Friend? Colombia’s night before the dawn: As the country prepares for a plebiscite on the peace process, both hope and anxiety abound. The politics of pockets: Chelsea G. Summers on how the history of pockets isn’t just sexist, it’s political. Which institutions are best suited to realising freedom? Alex Prichard and Ruth Kinna on freedom as non-domination. The world’s first Ebola epidemic: An excerpt from Ebola: How a People’s Science Helped End an Epidemic by Paul Richards. From Democracy, a symposium on the Unseen Election: Here are factors you haven’t thought about, from six different authors. Anti-Defamation League declares Pepe the Frog a hate symbol. Dating a Trump supporter this election season? There has never been a better reason to return yourself to single status.
From Newsweek, Kurt Eichenwald on how Donald Trump’s company violated the United States embargo against Cuba. Max Ehrenfreund on the mystery of why Donald Trump focuses so much on trade. Donald Trump is owning Hillary Clinton on trade: Trump doesn’t know what he’s talking about, but his message is resonating in key states — here’s how Clinton can fight back. To suggest that a 90-minute event could possibly encompass “just about every perceived area of vulnerability” for Trump is to assert that such vulnerabilities are finite. The problem with Trump isn’t his debating skills. Republicans in denial that the debate exposed Donald Trump as unfit for office.