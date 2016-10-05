Jeremy Waldron (NYU): What a Dissenting Opinion Should Have Said in Obergefell v. Hodges. Colombia’s right-wing populist movement defeated the peace deal — here’s how we know. Gary Johnson: It’s good to not know stuff about other countries. Larry Summers on four things the Fed should do now to help the economy. Sho Beppu interviews Francis Fukuyama on the lure of populism. Talia Lavin interviews Deborah Lipstadt, the real protagonist of Denial, on truth, lies and revisionist history. Ana Swanson on why amazing video games could be causing a big problem for America. Charles Taylor has been named the winner of the first Berggruen Prize, which is to be awarded annually for “a thinker whose ideas are of broad significance for shaping human self-understanding and the advancement of humanity”. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Now you know.