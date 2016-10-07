Theda Skocpol (Harvard) and Alexander Hertel-Fernandez (Columbia): The Koch Network and Republican Party Extremism. Paul Ryan is planning a revolution, and it starts in January. In a role reversal, Republicans looking rusty, Democrats looking sunny. The Democratic Party will never have a “Trumpism of the Left”. Here’s what Plato had to say about someone like Donald Trump. Donald Trump is now going full-on pickup artist. Donald Trump’s poll numbers are even worse than they look. How Facebook is dominating the 2016 election: Social network’s vast reach and micro-targeting tools are manna for political advertisers. FiveThirtyEight’s “whiz kid” Harry Enten represents the new generation of political journalist. Jay Rosen on what journalists say back when they are criticized for mishandling coverage of Trump. Erik Wemple on how Donald Trump is devouring Fox News.

Virginia Heffernan on how Howard Stern owned Donald Trump: The Donald fancied himself a player in the ’90s, but the shock jock knew just how to play him — now that’s back to haunt the candidate. Trump’s accountant from 90’s, Jack Mitnick, says Trump had “virtually zero” involvement in his tax returns, refuting Trump’s self praise. Trump’s charity tells us a lot about his business. The story of Donald Trump’s Atlantic City comeback is even worse than his collapse. Donald Trump’s greed helped ruin Atlantic City — is the rest of the country next? A question that should be asked at the next presidential debate: Does America have daddy issues? Clinton and Trump are the candidates of our dreams, whether we like it or not. “Obama bros” learn to love Hillary: By artfully trashing Trump, four ex-White House aides help draw millennials to Clinton.

Ralph Nader supporters warn third-party voters: Don’t make the same mistake. Annabel Park: “I don’t like Hillary Clinton or the Democratic Party. I’m voting for them anyway”. Millennials voting third party: It’s mostly limited to white people. Why #ThatMexicanThing matters: After both debates, a “Latino thing” has been the thing talked about afterward. Implicit bias is real, don’t be so defensive: Mike Pence heard an accusation of bigotry, not an acknowledgment of human nature. Why are African-Americans such loyal Democrats when they are so ideologically diverse? Jamelle Bouie on the Democratic Party’s racial reckoning: In 1992, Bill Clinton had to pander to white bigots to win the presidency — in 2016, Hillary can call them what they are.

The truth is out there, way out there: In 2016, political debate has become unhinged from reality — and it won’t stop on Election Day.