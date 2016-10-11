Donald Trump confirmed our worst fears about the kind of president he would be. How Donald Trump’s fall matters: Trump didn’t revive his chances after the second debate — but he did revive fears of how he’ll respond to losing. Why the lewd Trump tapes won’t matter (as much as you think) in white Christian America. Trump surrogates have started normalizing sexual assault in a terrifying way. Remember when Republicans were hysterical about daughters and wives being groped in bathrooms? Predators in arms: Is there a partisan pattern here? Trump’s one public service was exposing the misogyny of the GOP. Donald Trump is right: Famous men can do anything. A generation of GOP stars stands diminished: “Everything Trump touches dies”. Michael Gerson on why Republicans deserve their sad fate.

It’s no accident that Hillary Clinton throws obscure facts, names, and comments at opponents during debates — she loves opposition research, part of what makes Clinton, whether in debates, or day to day on the campaign trail, “obsessive” when it comes to being prepared. The lesson of Hillary’s secret speeches is she’s exactly who we already knew she was. These books will help you hate Hillary Clinton, but only if you already do: Carlos Lozada reviews Hillary’s America by Dinesh D’Souza, Crisis of Character by Gary J. Byrne, Armageddon by Dick Morris and Eileen McGann, and Guilty as Sin by Edward Klein. Martha Patterson on feminine monstrosity in the 2016 presidential campaign.