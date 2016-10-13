Daniel P. Tokaji (OSU): Voting is Association. Eugene D. Mazo (Rutgers): Residency and Democracy: Durational Residency Requirements from the Framers to the Present. Pippa Norris (Harvard): Why American Elections are Flawed (and How to Fix Them). The computer voting revolution is already crappy, buggy, and obsolete: Remember when everyone hated hanging chads and wanted computerized voting? Adrienne LaFrance on designing a better ballot: Even small tweaks can have a significant effect on an election. This study shows American federalism is a total joke: Voting for state legislators is dominated by feelings about the president. Supriya Syal and Dan Ariely on how science can help get out the vote: Research offers several proved strategies for boosting turnout on Election Day.

Anthony J. McGann, Charles Anthony Smith, Michael S. Latner, and Alex Keena, authors of Gerrymandering in America: The House of Representatives, The Supreme Court and the Future of Popular Sovereignty, on an ongoing crisis in the way the House of Representatives is elected. American democracy betrayed: Elizabeth Drew reviews Ratfked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy by David Daley (and more). Texas’s voter-registration laws are straight out of the Jim Crow playbook; compare them to Oregon’s, which make voting incredibly easy. The GOP’s next target: Get-out-the vote operations? States keep weaseling around court orders blocking GOP voting restrictions. Some Republicans acknowledge leveraging voter ID laws for political gain (and more). Scott Porch interviews Zachary Roth, author of The Great Suppression: Voting Rights, Corporate Cash, and the Conservative Assault on Democracy (and more).

Trump backers tweet #repealthe19th after polls show he’d win if only men voted. Erick Trickey on how hostile poll-watchers could hand Pennsylvania to Trump. Donald Trump is setting a time bomb: His calls for racial voter intimidation on Election Day could explode in all our faces. Rick Hasen on how Donald Trump’s dangerous vote rigging comments follow years of Republican voter fraud hysteria.