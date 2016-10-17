From PS: Political Science and Politics, a symposium on forecasting the 2016 American national elections. The fury and failure of Donald Trump: Win, lose or drop out, the Republican nominee has laid waste to the American political system. What happens if Trump supporters believe his “rigged election” hype? Trump and the dark art of bad publicity: In one lurid, scandalous month in 1990 he learned a lesson that helped forge his whole candidacy. Is G.O.P. dodging a landslide? Trump’s polling hasn’t collapsed (yet). Yusef Salaam: “I’m one of the Central Park Five. Donald Trump won’t leave me alone”. How Donald Trump turned Ted Cruz into a laughingstock. Somebody that he trusts and likes: Joshua Wolf Shenk goes inside Donald Trump’s mind. Trump refusal to accept government assessments on Russian hacks dismays former officials.

Ivanka Trump silent as women allege Donald Trump inappropriately touched them. Enthusiasm for Donald Trump fades, yet partisanship keeps it close. “Pitchforks and torches time”: Sheriff David Clarke openly calls for riots as Trump says election is “rigged”. While you were diverted by the Trump Show, the Kochs are about to add the U. of KY to their portfolio. Donald Trump’s epic meltdown, explained. Donald Trump’s campaign has become a cult. Taking Trump voters’ concerns seriously means listening to what they’re actually saying. Here are the reasons civil rights advocates are worried about election day. Victor Pickard on media and politics in the age of Trump. Trump’s D.C. hotel shows as poll sink, so does his brand. Donald Trump Jr. says women who “can’t handle” harassment should teach kindergarten.

Reaping the Republican whirlwind: Paul Ryan is getting sucked into the kind of conspiracy theory that Republicans normally foment against Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump’s problem isn't a conspiracy — it’s him. Donald Trump has turned to scorched-earth campaigning — it could affect a lot more than the election. What Trump tweets while America sleeps: A look at the frequency and content of Trump’s late-night tweets finds the Republican presidential nominee indulges in late-night tweeting after moments of stress or triumph. The banality of Donald Trump: Rafia Zakaria on Hannah Arendt and her relevance to our political moment. The rise of viral Trump merchandise: Joseph Bernstein goes inside the frantic, vulgar, prolific market for clothing featuring the most memeable presidential candidate in history.

Oh, the irony: Donald Trump’s deputy campaign manager David Bossie spent career framing Bill Clinton as a sex predator. For John Yoo, the conservative legal scholar and former Justice Department official under President George W. Bush, Trump “reminds me a lot of early Mussolini — very, disturbingly similar”. Americans are losing faith in democracy — and in each other. 46% of Republican voters say Bill Clinton’s treatment of women is a legit campaign issue; only 33% say same of Trump's treatment of women. Donald Trump is setting the stage to never concede the 2016 election. The Trump brand is so toxic that his company is now planning hotels without his name on them. Daniel Horowitz on why conservatives will need a new party if/when Hillary wins.

Open-carry and election law: Where do state laws on voter suppression and open-carry intersect with federal laws on voter intimidation and voting rights? The press always got booed at Trump rallies — but now the aggression is menacing. CPJ chairman Sandra Mims Rowe says Trump is threat to press freedom (and more). Democracy for Realists: Why Elections Do Not Produce Responsive Government by Christopher H. Achen and Larry M. Bartels is the best book to help you understand the wild 2016 campaign. When women feel that hand begin to creep: A silver lining to this dreadful election is to embolden girls and women to speak up, not submit. What will become of Jared Kushner? Pondering the future of Donald Trump’s son-in-law and surrogate.

GOP strategist Steve Schmidt explains why the Republican Party is about to break in two. Why is anyone sticking with Trump? His “alpha male” appeal. Trump’s supporters talk rebellion, assassination at his rallies. Donald Trump isn’t going to like a new report about his campaign’s impact on his businesses. Yes, October surprises can skew November results. Eliot Weinberger on who won’t be voting for Trump. Friend, swipe your Trump Card: Membership in the elite Presidential Black Card club is only a $35 activation fee away. Trump the arsonist: John Feffer on evangelicals, survivalists, the alt-Right, and Hurricane Donald. Donald Trump intensifies his claim that campaign is “rigged”. Donald Trump’s barrage of heated rhetoric has little precedent.