From Vox, German Lopez on why Trump’s claims about voter fraud are based on a lie. Since Iowa, Donald Trump has cried “rigged” when he’s losing. The GOP created the “rigged vote” myth — now the party is trying to hide from it. If the election is really rigged, 33 states are rigged by Republicans. This election is being rigged — but not by Democrats: The GOP’s voter-suppression efforts are the real voter fraud. How voting rights are being rigged: David Cole reviews Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America by Ari Berman; and The Great Suppression: Voting Rights, Corporate Cash, and the Conservative Assault on Democracy by Zachary Roth. The media can’t “rig” an election, but it has the power to expose Trump’s lies. Here’s the completely legal way to “rig” an election. Obama’s post-presidency plan: Challenge the GOP’s state-level advantage.

Citizen Pain: After he loses the election, Donald Trump will enter a world of hurt. What happens if Donald Trump is defeated? Democracy depends on the consent of the losers. Donald Trump gives up on reality: “I don’t believe the polls anymore”. When the facts don’t matter, how can democracy survive? This is how a democracy crumbles — not with a bang, but with data trutherism. Tree made famous by George Washington is dead in what is hopefully not a metaphor for American democracy.