Kiel Robert Brennan-Marquez (NYU): Private Searches in the Age of Big Data. Titus Stahl (Groningen): Indiscriminate Mass Surveillance and the Public Sphere. Even bugs will be bugged: Exploring the next frontiers in surveillance. The feds can read your email, and you’d never know. A famed hacker is grading thousands of programs — and may revolutionize software in the process. Forget software — now hackers are exploiting physics. Bruce Schneier on why we need to save the Internet from the Internet of Things. Cybersecurity is broken and the hacks are going to just keep coming: “No one in the industry is incentivized to actually fix it”. Computer scientists close in on perfect, hack-proof code. A scheme to encrypt the entire web is actually working. Meet Moxie Marlinspike, the anarchist bringing encryption to all of us.
Zeynep Tufekci (UNC): As the Pirates Become CEOs: The Closing of the Open Internet. Facebook’s sneaky plan to rule over America’s Internet is scary as hell. Tim Berners-Lee is no friend of Facebook: It’s hypocritical of Mark Zuckerberg to sing the praises of the web’s founder when he’s trying to monopolise the Internet. A grand bargain to make tech companies trustworthy: Doctors and lawyers are prohibited from using clients’ information for their own interests, so why aren’t Google and Facebook? The Internet’s own instigator: Carl Malamud’s epic crusade to make public information public has landed him in court. Silicon Valley cozies up to Washington, outspending Wall Street 2-1.