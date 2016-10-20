Tie Trump to the Republican Party

From PS: Political Science and Politics, Justin H. Gross and Kaylee T. Johnson (Mass): Twitter Taunts and Tirades: Negative Campaigning in the Age of Trump; Patrick I. Fisher (Seton Hall): Definitely Not Moralistic: State Political Culture and Support for Donald Trump in the Race for the 2016 Republican Presidential Nomination; and Diana C. Mutz (Penn): Harry Potter and the Deathly Donald. Evangelicals aren’t always conservatives: Members of the Christian Left are 2016’s forgotten values voters. Donald Trump praised Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton in 2008 NY1 interview. Did right-wing group Citizens United target dementia sufferers for fundraising? The rigged 2000 Florida recount and the path to Donald Trump. Tavis Smiley: Why I fear America could enslave black people again. FiveThirtyHate: Meet Bill Mitchell, the Trump movement’s post-truth, post-math anti-Nate Silver.

America’s voting machines are a disaster in the making: Forget Russian hackers or Donald Trump's fear-mongering about voter fraud — this election could be compromised for another reason entirely. In Ferguson, the seeds of Trump’s defeat: Trump may have risen on the wings of white backlash — but black Americans’ fierce resistance to a candidate they see as racist could spell his defeat. Benjamin Morris on how Evan McMullin could win Utah and the presidency: It’s unlikely, but far from impossible. Joshua Tucker on why John Kasich has a better chance of becoming president than Evan McMullin. Conservatism never fails: Isaac Chotiner interviews Rick Perlstein on how the Republican Party will try to explain away Donald Trump’s disastrous campaign. RNC members agree with Trump: It’s rigged. Yo, where’s my wifi? Josh Marshall on the Julian Assange story.

Benjamin Wittes on a coalition of all democratic forces: Part I — A Political Focus on What’s Truly Important; and Part II — A Government of National Unity. Eric Bates interviews Bernie Sanders on Trump, Clinton, and the future of his movement. Donald Trump is completely obsessed with revenge. Anti-Semitic posts, many from Trump supporters, surge on Twitter. Donald Trump has turned Republican voters against Paul Ryan. Donald Trump can’t stand losing to a girl: He keeps attacking men rather than Hillary Clinton because he’s a sexist who’s incapable of taking a female rival seriously. This is not parody, fuck Trump: Right-wing political activists tried to fool a Brooklyn gallery into showing their pro-Trump art — they screamed censorship when they were found out. Meet the man Donald Trump is trusting to marshal his troops at polling places in November (and more).

Donald Trump isn’t the only enemy on the ballot: He represents much of what’s wrong about American politics, but not all of it — just look at what the Koch brothers are doing in Vermont. Al Gore: “Consider me exhibit A” for why each vote matters. The “climate change election” that never came. Elizabeth Warren: Trump didn’t invent the “rigged election” myth — Republicans did. Larry Diamond on the second-most important vote on Election Day: Maine voters are about to have their say on an experiment that could change the face of democracy in America — and the world. Could President Trump muzzle government workers? Some of Wall Street’s one-percenters are trying to convince themselves that Trump isn’t crazy. “The extremist mullah of the largest madrassa in the country clamps down on free speech at the religious school he runs with an iron fist”.

Can election night be hacked? Why feminists shouldn’t trust Hillary Clinton: Pro-Hillary cheerleading will not advance social justice for women — but keeping the pressure on might do the trick. Silicon Valley confronts its Peter Thiel problem. Confessions of a Trump fact-checker: I spent 33 days fact-checking 253 Donald Trump falsehoods — here’s what I’ve learned. Hillary, don’t blow this golden opportunity to tie Trump to the Republican Party, just as Obama has done. Ali Shames-Dawson on the promises and pitfalls of crucifying Trump: We might thank Trump, after all — as he goes down in flames, he sheds light on the full spectrum of the American demos and the aspects of its functioning that have long worn out their welcome.

When fascism comes to America, it will be adorned with corporate logos — liberal fascism is taking over America and its proponents are corporations. When my grandkids ask me what I did to fight American fascism, I’ll proudly tell them I tweeted a few times.