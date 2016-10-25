Paul Graham Raven (Sheffield): Imagining the Impossible: The Shifting Role of Utopian Thought in Civic Planning, Science Fiction, and Futures Studies. Bridget J. Crawford (Pace) and Carla Spivack (Oklahoma City): Tampon Taxes, Equal Protection and Human Rights. Why won't anyone admit that America is fighting 5 wars? AT&T set to rack up massive debt as Time Warner CEO hits the jackpot. AT&T buying Time Warner looks like an ego-driven mistake. Struggling to serve at the nation's richest university: We Harvard dining hall workers are on strike because we can't afford to pay more for health care. Inside the strange, paranoid world of Julian Assange: The WikiLeaks founder is out to settle a score with Hillary Clinton and reassert himself as a player on the world stage, says James Ball, who worked for Assange at WikiLeaks. Donald Trump faces foreign donor fundraising scandal.