New study finds the American Dream is even more dead than you thought. We still haven't recovered from the Great Recession. Obama's trickle-up economics: New statistics show that government can raise the quality of life for ordinary families without hurting the economy. Barack Obama makes the malcontent's case for the center Left in an op-ed for The Economist. Thanks, Obama: Derek Thompson on the historic and underrated economic record of the 44th president. How much impact can a president have on the economy? Hillary Clinton is proposing a policy to tackle deep poverty. The surreal politics of a billionaire's tax loophole: Hillary Clinton has gone even further than Donald Trump in promising to kill a tax break that benefits some of the wealthiest people in finance — so why are private equity titans giving all their campaign money to Clinton?
Mark Thoma on 4 reasons Trump's economic policies would be a disaster. Yet another poll shows that Trump's economic populism is not all that popular. Ian Anson on why Republicans and Democrats can't agree on basic economic facts. Richard Reeves on why economics has become political once again. The election matters for the future of the economy.