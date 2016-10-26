Fabian Freyenhagen (Essex): Critical Theory's Philosophy. Volkan Cidam (Bogazici): Historical Method and Critical Theory. An excerpt from from The End of Progress: Decolonizing the Normative Foundations of Critical Theory by Amy Allen (and more). Catlyn Origitano (Marquette): Moral Imagination and Adorno: Before and After Auschwitz. Jean-Philippe Deranty (Macquarie): Between Honneth and Ranciere: Problems and Potentials of a Contemporary Critical Theory of Society. Rodrigo Cordero (Diego Portales), Aldo Mascareno (Adolfo Ibanez), and Daniel Chernilo (Loughborough): On the Reflexivity of Crises: Lessons from Critical Theory and Systems Theory. Seventy years ago the thinkers and writers of the Frankfurt School warned of capitalism's drift towards a cultural apocalypse — has it already happened, but we've been too uncritical to notice? Lisa Appignanesi reviews Grand Hotel Abyss: The Lives of the Frankfurt School by Stuart Jeffries.