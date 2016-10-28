From Bloomberg, Joshua Green and Sasha Issenberg go inside the Trump bunker, with 12 days to go: Win or lose, the Republican candidate and his inner circle have built a direct marketing operation that could power a TV network — or finish off the GOP. Trump's plan for a comeback includes building a "psychographic" profile of every voter. In a post-truth election, clicks trump facts: Trump's campaign is floundering, but it's still big business for media giants like CNN. Meet Richard Spencer, the dapper white nationalist who wins even if Trump loses. Some Donald Trump voters warn of revolution if Hillary Clinton wins. Republicans who care about the future of the party should ask these questions. Republicans are inventing Clinton scandals to save their shattered party.

GOP civil war is Clinton's to win. Will Bill Clinton come out of hiding after the election? He was supposed to be one of Hillary's top surrogates — instead, he's disappeared from the national spotlight. The great Democratic inversion: Among white voters, the 2016 election will represent a complete reversal of the New Deal order between the rich and the poor. Hillary Clinton's campaign has more black women than any presidential campaign in history. Tim Kaine's feminism: The way Tim Kaine wants to model masculinity is as far from Trump as you can imagine.