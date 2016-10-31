FBI agents knew of Clinton-related emails weeks before director was briefed. James Comey broke with Loretta Lynch and Justice Department tradition (and more). James Comey fails to follow Justice Department rules yet again (and more). The more we learn about this situation the clearer it becomes how badly Comey managed it. Former Justice Department prosecutor Peter Zeidenberg on how James Comey's October surprise is "indefensible". James Fallows on James Comey and the destruction of norms. Did James Comey break the law? On Clinton emails, did the F.B.I. director abuse his power? If the announcement influences the election, it could be a violation of the Hatch Act. The very political James Comey: The FBI director says he "doesn't give a hoot" about politics, but when it comes to Clinton and her emails, he's made a series of political decisions that have jeopardized the integrity of the FBI — and the U.S. election process.
Judge Jeanine: Comey's announcement "disgraces and politicizes the FBI". Jamie Gorelick, deputy attorney general from 1994 to 1997, and Larry Thompson, deputy attorney general from 2001 to 2003, on how James Comey is damaging our democracy. Senior Dem aide: Chaffetz tweeted Comey's letter before Democrats even saw it. Judd Legum fixes Comey's letter. Jack Goldsmith and Benjamin Wittes on James Comey, Hillary Clinton, and the email investigation: A guide for the perplexed.
Will Hillary Clinton lose the election because of the FBI's email investigation? Nate Silver on four ways forward for Clinton after the FBI news. How Clinton plans to deal with Comey's October surprise. As a woman inches closer to the White House, news is dominated by sexual misconduct of her opponent, her husband and her aide's husband. #LOLnothingmatters: American democracy, the transatlantic alliance and the liberal world order may end because someone called "Weiner" was "sexting"?