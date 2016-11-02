Ingrid Burrington on how Hannah Arendt's work explains the Trump campaign. The Ku Klux Klan makes it official, endorses Donald Trump saying "Make America Great Again". Democratic voters are to blame for Hillary Clinton's headaches: Here's what happens when you forget to vote. Nostalgia for flawed thinkers won't solve the crisis of the conservative intellectual: The renewed interest in James Burnham shows just how badly Donald Trump has destroyed conservative orthodoxy. Pat Buchanan is "delighted to be proven right" by 2016 election. On a scale from 1 to 10, how much should Democrats panic? America is already in the midst of a voter suppression crisis — we didn't even need to wait for Election Day. Conservatives against democracy: Trump's "rigged election" claims aren't new — the conservative movement has waged a war on electoral democracy since its inception. The GOP's age of authoritarianism has only just begun — and it will not end with a Clinton presidency.

The Hillary Clinton recession is going to be ugly: It won't be her fault — Republican obstructionism, internal divisions, and austerity fetishism will leave the next president no good options for dealing with a downturn. Robert Smith on Donald Trump, Aaron Burr and "the lesser of two evils". Forget conspiracy theories: This is why Trump's Russian connection is actually a problem. A different conservatism: The American Solidarity Party makes the case for community and subsidiarity. Behind 2016's turmoil, a crisis of white identity. The controversial conservative talking head and viral Facebook superstar Tomi Lahren is the perfect pundit for the age of Donald Trump — is she the next Ann Coulter or something even scarier? Newspapers shouldn't apologize for telling the truth about Donald Trump. Sam Wang on why Trump stays afloat. Truth after Trump: Justin E.H. Smith on lies, memes, and the alt-Right. Sophie Kleeman on why we're not ready for online voting.

It's time to stop pretending that there's such a thing as a rational voter: Lee Drutman reviews Democracy for Realists: Why Elections Do Not Produce Responsive Government by Christopher H. Achen and Larry M. Bartels. Making the choice: How should voters weigh the sins of these two uniquely corrupt candidates? Hamilton Nolan asks Peter Singer if it's okay to have a revolution. Smart women don't talk about feminism, Donald Trump says in 1998 interview. "We are in for a pretty long civil war": In back rooms and think tanks, Republicans are already mourning their party — and plotting the fight over who's going to be in it after Trump. Jonathan Chait on Peter Thiel and the authoritarian-libertarian alliance for Trump. Maybe Peter Thiel is just a crank. We may be living in the final days of the Supreme Court of the United States. Race, not class, dictates Republican future. The rise of white identity politics: The age of Trump largely exists because of a resurgent white racial identity.

It really is insane that Trump got away with not releasing his tax returns. Paul Ryan on the road for Donald Trump. Social decay is what the conversation about Trump and the white working class misses: Sean Illing interviews J.D. Vance, author of Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. Donald Trump's appeal is not just about "anger" and "resentment": Carlos Lozada reviews What is Populism by Jan-Werner Muller and The Populist Explosion: How the Great Recession Transformed American and European Politics by John B. Judis. The silver lining of Trump's misogyny? More men are decrying his ways. Behind the retreat of the Koch brothers' operation: Donald Trump's rise led the conservative billionaires to scale back their political operation — can they bounce back? Americans with disabilities struggle to exercise a right that most take for granted — voting. David Brooks on the conservative intellectual crisis. Fact-free conservative media is a symptom of GOP troubles, not a cause.

Final days: Trump's advisers are working hard to plan their own futures while riding out the roller-coaster end of the campaign. Hillary Clinton should use her appointments to build up her party. The flaws of the Overton Window theory: Laura Marsh on how an obscure libertarian idea became the go-to explanation for this year's crazy politics. If most voters are uninformed, who should make decisions about the public's welfare? Caleb Crain reviews Against Democracy by Jason Brennan. Why Republican kooks matter. Trump supporters say they want a revolution — they don't. Hostility toward women is one of the strongest predictors of Trump support. The book that predicted Trump: Matt Feeney reviews The Reactionary Mind by Corey Robin. This map will change how you think about American voters, especially small-town, heartland white voters: Small towns are as Democratic as big cities — suburban and rural voters are the Republicans.

How social media creates angry, poorly informed partisans. Uncouth democracy: The contest in the United States, in all its vulgarity, is democratic politics and reveals to us what is most discomfiting about democracy — that democracy opens the political field to discussions and debates without limits or "banisters," in Hannah Arendt's memorable phrase. What political scientists and policy journalists often miss about American politics: Timothy Shenk reviews The Fractured Republic: Renewing America's Social Contract in the Age of Individualism by Yuval Levin; American Amnesia: How the War on Government Led Us to Forget What Made America Prosper by Jacob S. Hacker and Paul Pierson; and Democracy for Realists: Why Elections Do Not Produce Responsive Government by Christopher H. Achen and Larry M. Bartels. Paul Krugman on an example of "Olympic gold-medal-level false equivalence". Yeah, sorry, but fuck Donald Trump's supporters (and the GOP).