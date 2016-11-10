Donald Trump's plan for America

Trump will be the 4th president to win the Electoral College after getting fewer votes than his opponent. Steve Benen on the consequences of Trump's victory are coming into focus. It's now on America's institutions — and the Republican Party — to check Donald Trump. What Trump promised America, specifically: Here's what we've been asked to expect from his presidency. David Remnick on the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency and the threat it poses. Dylan Matthews on 5 winners and 4 losers from the 2016 election. Why America failed: It's probably impossible to list all the elements of this tsunami, but here's one attempt. Now, we test America's constitutional democracy. Don't let this election ruin politics for you. What it will take for President Trump to deport millions and build the wall. Donald Trump's administration is going to be a bonanza for bankers.
Donald Trump's presidency is going to be a disaster for the white working class. How could we have let this happen? A Trump presidency never should have been possible — now, we stand to lose so much. Welcome to the fight: If we withdraw into our grief and abandon those most threatened by Trump's win, history will never forgive us. The next big political fight could be between Trump and Republicans. Under President Trump big changes are on the way for America. Politics is the solution: We can't move to Canada or hide under the bed — this is a moment to embrace democratic politics, not repudiate them. It has happened here: Now that the unthinkable has arrived, what is to be done? Meet Trump's Cabinet-in-waiting: He's expected to reward the band of surrogates who stood by him. What a President Trump means for foreign policy.
From Public Seminar, Jeffrey Isaac on the day after; Claire Potter on the mo(u)rning after: Finding words for political disaster; and McKenzie Wark on the spectacle of disintegration. Winning at Russian Roulette: In the wake of her shocking loss, Scott McLemee analyzes close to 30 theses and dissertations that academics have written over the past several decades about Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump has broken the Constitution: The President-Elect is a figure out of authoritarian politics, not the American tradition. The biggest questions about Donald Trump's plan for America. How President-Elect Trump views science: The victor's opinions about 20 subjects, from climate change to public health. How Trump won: The Republican nominee put together a coalition of non-college-educated, non-urban voters — and they turned out for him with tremendous enthusiasm.
Sophie Kleeman and Michael Nunez on the critical tech issues Donald Trump must face. John W. Schoen on what a Trump economy could look like. Obama has handed a surveillance state and war machine to a maniac. Islamist extremists celebrate Trump's election win. The battle for pluralism: It's the best of America, and its future is uncertain. The Democratic Party establishment is finished. Intelligence community is already feeling a sense of dread about Trump. How the terrible, skewed, anachronistic Electoral College gave us Trump: Once again, a Democrat has won the popular vote but lost the election — it is time to throw out this badly outdated institution. Donald Trump could actually take steps to try to jail Hillary Clinton. The "filter bubble" explains why Trump won and you didn't see it coming. Donald Trump won because of Facebook.