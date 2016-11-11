Here's what Day 1 in Trump's America looked like. Day 1 in Trump's America: A collection of tweets about racist episodes POC are facing now that Trump is our President Elect. Claims of hate crimes possibly linked to Trump's election reported across the US. A rash of racist attacks have broken out in the US after Donald Trump's victory. Gay man mercilessly beaten by Trump supporters celebrating "victory". Muslim women wearing hijabs assaulted just hours after Trump win. Muslim students are reportedly attacked on campuses in wake of election. Texas State U. police investigate threatening pro-Trump fliers. "Fck ngrs": Pro-Trump "whites only" warning greets Minnesota students day after election. Middle school students in Royal Oak, Michigan chanting "Build The Wall!" Shasta High School student hands out "deportation letters". Children are already being harassed in the name of our president-elect: Graffiti with the words "go back to Africa" and "Trump train" shows the effect of Trump's rhetoric on schools.

Donald Trump should speak out against the recent surge in school bullying. Trump voters, if you see something, say something.