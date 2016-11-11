Still terrified about a Trump presidency

Vladimir Putin, Rodrigo Duterte, Marine Le Pen congratulate Trump on his historic upset. South Africa's neo-Nazi movement sent Donald Trump congratulations after his win. Former KKK leader David Duke congratulates Trump on his victory. Moscow had contacts with Trump team during campaign, Russian diplomat says. Here's how Trump's election will affect U.S.-Russian relations. Less than six hours after Donald Trump became the presumptive president-elect of the United States, a Russian hacker gang launched a volley of targeted phishing campaigns against American political think-tanks and non-government organizations.

Everything you need to know about the worldwide rise of populism. After Brexit and Trump, populists target next dominoes in Europe. For Europe, Trump's election is a terrifying disaster. America can survive Trump — not so the west: Few checks and balances apply to the conduct of diplomacy and foreign policy. When the White House changes hands, it is a dangerous time in foreign policy. Imagining the American Foreign Service under Donald Trump: How will the professional U.S. diplomatic corps handle a Trump presidency? World is about to find out what Donald Trump really believes. A Trump policy adviser is already walking back tough talk on trade.

Donald Trump and the evil of banality: The scariest thing about his coming presidency is how unqualified he is to handle the most mundane aspects of the job. Will Trump try to remake the Republican Party? Probably, but will he succeed without a fight? Why Donald Trump can't govern like a traditional Republican. Six issues that could pit Donald Trump against the GOP Congress. Who'll serve as a "check" on President Trump? We still have the filibuster, right? Maybe. Jonathan Bernstein on why the filibuster might survive.

The GOP's attack on voting rights was the most under-covered story of 2016: This was the first presidential election in 50 years without the full protections of the Voting Rights Act. People are oversimplifying the reasons for Trump's victory. 2016 was an ordinary election, not a realignment. Trump's victory and the neuroscience of rage: To understand this election you must understand the brain's threat detection mechanism. The problem wasn't angry voters, it was absent voters. Trump was elected by a little more than a quarter of eligible voters — a lot of Americans don't vote. What a difference 2 percentage points makes. Get ready for a major push to kill the Electoral College: Even Donald Trump thinks it's stupid.

"When we talk about online radicalization we always talk about Muslims. But the radicalization of white men online is at astronomical levels". The alt-right supported Trump — now its members want him to satisfy their demands. Trump's white nationalist backers train their eyes on elected office, admin posts. White won: We are still the country that produced George Wallace, we are still the country that killed Emmett Till. Clinton lost the economic argument: It was the way she could have eased Trump voters' racism, and she blew it. Just what are Democrats supposed to do about the white working class? It's hard to conclude from all this that the white working class is angry about Democratic economic policies — it's mostly about racial and cultural identity. Help us, Janet Yellen: The Federal Reserve chair is Democrats' only hope in a Trump-run Washington.

Greg Sargent on a nightmare scenario for progressives under a Trump presidency. Can Senate Democrats stop Donald Trump? In the Obama era, Republicans nearly perfected the art of obstruction — it's an open question whether Democrats can do the same. Leaderless Democratic Party in dire straits after GOP sweeps. The whole Democratic Party is now a smoking pile of rubble: The down-ballot party has withered, and Obama's policy legacy will be largely repealed. Why the decimated Democrats may turn left. Howard Dean: I'm running for DNC chair. The winds of change can shift direction quickly, so it's only natural to wonder aloud, "So who's going to run in four years?" Bernie Sanders doesn't rule out 2020 White House run. The end of the Clinton era of Democratic politics.

Watching the President's speech, one tried, stupefied, to imagine Trump behind that lectern, following the class act that was Obama. Is this the second redemption? The accomplishments of the first black president will be erased by a man who rose to power on the slander that Barack Obama was not born in America. Michael Moore has a "morning after to-do list" for how to save America. A letter to the protesters: The price of democracy has just gone up — "So, yes, we are entering dangerous times. By all means spend a few days protesting. Just realize that's no substitute for vigilance and organization".

Philip Klein: Here's why I'm still terrified about a Trump presidency. American fascism: Matthew Filner on the presidency of Donald J. Trump. Masha Gessen on autocracy: Rules for survival. How to cope with post-election stress: Many people are fearful and anxious about what President Trump could mean for America — psychologists weigh in on how to manage that anxiety and move forward.