"He was surprised as anyone": Trump biographers assess a man who continues to surprise them. "He is probably more obviously manipulable than any President in memory": Brian Leiter on how Trump thinks. Is there a parallel between Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger? Donald Trump's celebrity won him the White House — it could destroy his presidency: Four new books on White House decision making reveal the perils of a presidency too reliant on star power. Even Trump's closest advisers aren't quite sure how he'll govern. Three paths the Trump Administration can take. Anton Howes on 7 reasons to be (cautiously) optimistic despite President Trump. There's no silver lining to Trump's win — we have to make our own.

This is who we are: The election of Donald Trump to the presidency reveals the true character of America. What is happening now with regard to the recent outbreak of hate crimes is starkly reminiscent of what happened immediately after Barack Obama's election in 2008. Trumpistan Week One: The unthinkable slowly becomes normal. Joachim Voth on Trump and the parallels with 1933 (and part 2). Hugo Schwyzer: "Alarmism saved my family from Hitler. I won't tell anyone to calm down about Trump". Stay angry: That's the only way to uphold principles in Trump's America. Me too.

Citizens, united: What should Democrats in Congress — and Barack Obama, and you — do now? Forget "why?", it's time to get to work. What to do after the election? Moving forward under a Trump presidency. Gloria Steinem: After the election of Donald Trump, we will not mourn — we will organize. Lauren Evans on how to fight back in Trump's America. Democrats need a tea party of the Left: A grassroots insurrection successfully transformed the Republican Party — progressives need to emulate it. To what extremes of disobedience and resistant behavior do peaceful Americans know how to go?

Hate Trump if you want — but democracy requires respecting the winner's legitimacy. Democrats, don't pout: Let the dealmaking begin. How to restore your faith in democracy: In dark times, it's tempting to give up on politics — philosopher Charles Taylor explains why we shouldn't (and more).