Christopher Lewis Peterson (Utah): Trump University and Presidential Impeachment. Alan Lichtman, "prediction professor" who called Trump's big win, also made another forecast: Trump will be impeached — "I'm quite certain Trump will give someone grounds for impeachment, either by doing something that endangers national security or because it helps his pocketbook". How Donald Trump can make money off the Secret Service. The Trumps are already monetizing the presidency. Trump further undermines fake blind trust by seeking top secret clearance for his kids. The merger of the Trump administration and the Trump Organization took 6 days: The first truly corporate presidency. President Trump and the Trump Organization are the biggest conflict of interest in US history. "Make America a Post-Soviet Kleptocracy" isn't that catchy of a slogan.

From Mother Jones, how Paula Jones paved the way for Donald Trump to be repeatedly dragged into court as president: The president-elect has Kellyanne Conway's husband to thank, too; and should Donald Trump get a mulligan on his lawsuits?