What does the Trump victory mean for climate change policy? Trump victory puts the chill on international climate talks: At a U.N. conference, concerns over the future of the Paris Agreement. With Trump as president, China will be the world's biggest champion of fighting climate change. China warns Trump against abandoning climate change deal. One week to save UN climate change talks from Trump: As the eyes of the world look to Marrakech for a signal of the Trump effect, can diplomats show that the climate is bigger than one man? Sarkozy proposes carbon tax on US goods if Trump walks away from Paris climate accord — the trade wars games begin. Military leaders urge Trump to see climate as a security threat. Coal jobs are not coming back, no matter what Trump says, and Republicans are starting to admit it.

Donald Trump follows on promise to gut the EPA with his choice of transition leader. Trump's climate contrarian: President-elect Donald J. Trump has vowed to dismantle President Obama's climate change policies — in Myron Ebell, he may have found his man. Trump's attack dog on climate: Myron Ebell dismisses the science on global warming, mocks environmentalists and has made a career of attacking Republicans for being too soft — and he could soon be leading the EPA. The mood inside the Environmental Protection Agency: "Somber".

Will four years of inaction or reverse action by the U.S. on climate change matter? Most people are wildly underestimating what Trump's win will mean for the environment. Climate change may be escalating so fast it could be "game over", scientists warn. Donald Trump could put climate change on course for "danger zone". It's a nightmare: Green groups prepare to fight under President Trump. Here are six reasons not to give up hope — one man can't stop progress on climate.

The plucky millennials racing to save the world from Donald Trump: Twenty-one youths are claiming a constitutional right to be protected from climate change — now the ball is in President Obama's court.