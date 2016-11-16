Luna Glucksberg (LSE): Gendering the Elites: An Ethnographic Approach to Elite Women's Lives and the Re-production of Inequality. Since the failed coup, Erdogan has been conducting a campaign of repression; Turks have reacted to what is but one more assault on freedom of expression with resignation, while the international response has been muted. From Vanity Fair, Michael Lewis on how two trailblazing psychologists, Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, turned the world of decision science upside down. Danielle Allen named University Professor at Harvard. CRISPR gene-editing tested in a person for the first time: The move by Chinese scientists could spark a biomedical duel between China and the United States. Giuliani's paid consulting would present conflicts of interest that would make the Clinton Foundation look trifling.

Sean Illing interviews former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro on what Trump's victory means for the alt-Right: "They truly believe that multiethnic democracies cannot succeed". Stormfront on Steve Bannon's appointment: "It doesn't get any better than this". Steve Bannon, the Trump adviser who spent years mainstreaming white nationalism, explained. This is how Steve Bannon sees the entire world. Republicans rolled over for Steve Bannon — they'll roll over when he comes for you, too. Lee Drutman: "Anti-Semitic propaganda was mailed to me at my home. This is not normal".