The four ways a Trump presidency could turn out, according to an expert in political upheaval. Preparing for the worst: How conservatives will govern in 2017. Here's how the GOP will swiftly kill Obama's final regulations. Trump expected to seek deep cuts in business regulations. Trump wants to let Wall Street scam customers again because of course he does. Can Trump save their jobs? They're counting on it. Trump slump coming? Don't count on an immediate disaster after the next president takes office. Trump's win might blow up the Federal Reserve's plans for next year. Trump will tear down Elizabeth Warren's legacy, too: The senator helped protect consumers from the predations of the financial services industry — say goodbye to all that. The Left was skeptical of SEC Chair Mary Jo White — they'll miss her once Trump is president. Donald Trump's political inexperience matters: It's impossible to run the country as a business.
If you are in Obamacare, here's what a Trump presidency means. Donald Trump is about to face a rude awakening over Obamacare. Here's why Trump is already waffling on Obamacare. More people signed up for Obamacare the day after Trump was elected than any day this enrollment period. Paul Ryan says Medicare privatization is on. Frank Pasquale on rebuilding health care policy from the ground up.
What President Donald Trump means for Muslims. "To profit from violence, Trump/Bannon will first provoke it. Mass deportations will provoke it". The potentially severe consequences of Trump's deportation plans. Don't stop believin': Will the election spark a nonpartisan reckoning on sexual assault? Evangelicals pretty proud of electing Trump after decades of judging people for their "lifestyles". Katelyn Beaty: I was an evangelical magazine editor, but now I can't defend my evangelical community. What abortion could look like in America under Donald Trump.
Donald Trump's great bait and switch: The Trump transition, one of the biggest sleight-of-hand tricks in recent history, is already well under way. 14 things that Trump did in his first week as President-elect: The Trumpocracy begins. The five upsides of Donald Trump's election victory, upending some political and policy shibboleths. David Ulin: Beware a kinder, gentler American fascism.