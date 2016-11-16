From The Washington Post's "The Fix", these 3 maps show just how dominant Republicans are in America after Tuesday; and the decimation of the Democratic Party, visualized. Timothy Shenk on the next Democratic Party. The Democratic Party is facing a leadership vacuum — who will speak for the majority of voters who didn't back Trump? House Democrats' coming leadership fight, explained. The man hoping to counter President Trump: Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, is gaining in support for Democratic National Committee chairman. The growing smear campaign against Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, now being painted as a "radical" with "ties to the Nation of Islam". Bernie Sanders and other progressives plot Democratic party comeback. On Election Day, Senator Bernie Sanders earned the 2016 "Ralph Nader Award" for the Leftist Most Responsible for Helping Republicans Win the Presidency.

From Public Seminar, Melissa Williams on democratic politics in the time of Trump: Defend, resist, bridge; and Jeffrey C. Isaac to U.S. political scientists: Teach about dissent and civil resistance. "Why can't people just accept it?" Losing and protest behavior in the 2016 presidential election. Anger, disgust, fear: Martha Nussbaum on powerlessness and the politics of blame. Never again: "It is now perfectly clear who my comrades are and who my enemies are". Michael Moore's to do list for a revolution: An intervention for liberals. Maud Newton: "Every day I'm going to take at least one concrete action, beyond writing, to oppose Trump". How to effectively lobby your Congressperson. David Cole on the way to stop Trump. Democrats need to pick a big fight over Medicare: Paul Ryan's Congress is going to push a very unpopular policy — giving Democrats a political opening. "Hope for the best, expect and prepare for the worst": Clara Jeffery interviews Van Jones on how the country can survive a Trump administration.

Obama built a policy legacy, but he didn't do enough to build the Democratic Party. Democrats don't need another Barack Obama: Instead of praying for a transformative candidate, the party needs to transform from the ground up. Obama is warning America about Trump's presidency — are you listening? Historians assess Obama's legacy under Trump's shadow. Obama's policies and broader vision face reckoning with history.

President Donald Trump wins: Noam Chomsky called this political moment 6 years ago. Richard Rorty predicted Trump in 1998 — also predicted his first act as president-elect. Actually, Democrats, you don't need those white men. The myths Democrats swallowed that cost them the presidential election. Clinton's popular-vote lead will grow, and grow, and grow. Don't call Clinton a weak candidate: It took decades of scheming to beat her. Where does the Left go from here?