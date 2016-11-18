From TNR, J.D. Vance, the false prophet of Blue America: The bestselling author of Hillbilly Elegy has emerged as the liberal media's favorite white trash–splainer, but he is offering all the wrong lessons; are Democrats over-learning the lessons of Trump's victory? The new conventional wisdom is that Democrats need to woo white working class voters who have been hurt by globalization — not so fast, some say; and no, "economic anxiety" doesn't explain Donald Trump: To root his political success in the economic travails of the working class is to misunderstand that class's makeup. Trump's proposals won't help the white working class or the urban poor. Sam Adler-Bell on Trump and the working class.
The not-so-silent white majority: How is it possible that the supposedly fading constituency of white working class voters played such a decisive role in the 2016 election? America's working class has its own culture — and they will fight to keep it. There's no such thing as a good Trump voter: People voted for a racist who promised racist outcomes — they don't deserve your empathy. You broke it now you buy it: Trump voters lose ability to separate themselves from president-elect.