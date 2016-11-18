From the Journal of Political Ecology, Benedict E. Singleton (Orebro): Love-iathan, the Meat-Whale and Hidden People: Ordering Faroese Pilot Whaling; and a special section on (re)considering "regional" political ecology. Hyeokkoo Eric Kwon and Wonseok Oh (KAIST) and Byung Cho Kim (Virginia Polytechnic): The Toll of Patent Trolls: Implications for Innovation. US judge orders FBI, CIA to disclose Occupy surveillance. What's your ideal community? The answer is political. Scott McLemee delves into The Quantified Self by Deborah Lupton, a study of how digital self-tracking is insinuating itself into every nook and cranny of human experience. Michael A. Haedicke on his book Organizing Organic: Conflict and Compromise in an Emerging Market.
David Cole on what James Comey did. Facebook fake-news writer: "I think Donald Trump is in the White House because of me". Democrats should lie like Donald Trump: Outlandish campaign promises helped him win — will liberals learn from it? (and a response) A new era: Our elections now will be decided by hackers and leaked data. Why political science is not an election casualty. Remember when the future was female? Pentagon, State, Justice departments not in touch with Trump's "very calm" transition team. Why Steve Bannon hates Paul Ryan. The Trump impeachment fantasy isn't realistic: Mike Pence might be preferable as president, but there are more obvious paths to fighting authoritarianism.