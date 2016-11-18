Back in DC, the House GOP moves quickly to jump on that Trump train. Trump will clip the wings of the Freedom Caucus. It's up to the Senate to check Trump's worst instincts. Even a Republican Congress might block some of Trump's agenda. History suggests the Democrats won't stay in the wilderness. Democrats can't write off the last Senate race: There's a seat still in play in 2016, in Louisiana — why isn't the party putting up a fight? The Democrats are screwing up the resistance to Donald Trump: How Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren misread the election. The Democrats' craven response to Donald Trump: Democratic lawmakers want to make nice with the new president — this is both short-sighted and cowardly.
Collaborating with Donald Trump is doomed to fail. Not every congressional Democrat shares leadership's desire to work with Trump. Congressional Democrats have nothing to fear from standing up to Trump, in one chart. Why Democrats need to fight Donald Trump from the moment he takes office. Why there probably won't be a "tea party of the Left".