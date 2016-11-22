From The New Yorker, Adam Davidson on what the presidency is worth to Donald Trump. Drew Harwell and Anu Narayanswamy on a scramble to assess the dangers of President-elect Donald Trump's global business empire. President-elect Trump reportedly asked Argentine President Mauricio Macri to approve permits for high-rise (and more). With a meeting, Trump renewed a British wind farm fight.Trump plagued by business conflict questions: The president-elect hasn't made clear how he will avoid conflicts between his vast empire and his official duties. Stop talking about "conflict of interest": The concept simply doesn't apply well when you are talking is a public official who is by design using their public office for profit.
President Trump could use the White House to enrich himself and his family: Failing to set up a blind trust is a colossal mistake. Trump poised to violate Constitution his first day in office, George W. Bush's ethics lawyer Richard Painter says. Donald Trump's business dealings test a constitutional limit. The constitution (probably) won't save us if Trump becomes a kleptocrat. Trump says any conflicts of interest were priced into your vote — it's all the media's fault, of course. Trump's presidency and his business: Drain that swamp. Trump isn't draining the swamp — he's deepening it. How Democrats can use Trump's corruption against him.