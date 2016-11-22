The Republican Party is the strongest it's been in 80 years. Given the divisive historical strains at work within his party, how will Trump govern? Amber Phillips on six Senate Republicans who could make life very difficult for Donald Trump. Libertarians and Democrats need to fall in love again: Trump's authoritarianism warrants a return of the "liberaltarian". Former libertarian Republican Jason Kuznicki on becoming a Democrat. The Sanders strategy: Max B. Sawicky on Sanders, Clinton, and a plan for the Trump era. Sanders urges supporters: Ditch identity politics and embrace the working class. Mark Lilla on the end of identity liberalism: Our fixation on diversity cost us this election — and more. Scott Lemieux on how politics is identity politics. People of color really should worry that Democrats will abandon them after 2016.

Democrats resolve to be "the barrier" and bring the fight to Trump. Saving Medicare or giving everything in the effort to do so is a tailor-made way for Democrats to cut across the Trump-Clinton divide and undermine the idea that Trump or the GOP have the interests of the middle class or really anyone but libertarians and the extremely wealthy at heart. How to beat Donald Trump: Democrats need a new approach to politicking if they want to counter Trump's appeal to the worst in people.

Obama reckons with a Trump presidency: Inside a stunned White House, the President considers his legacy and America's future. Obama may jump into fray as Democrats counter Trump. Obama says he may take on Trump: The president refuses to say he'd hold to the tradition of avoiding public comment or political attacks on the successor.