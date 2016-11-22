After Trump's election: "There are two Americas now". Fred Hiatt on the fight to defend democracy. How might American democracy end? To those who view American politics as exceptional, Trump is an anomaly that is difficult to explain — to Valerie J. Bunce and Mark R. Beissinger, his politics are disconcertingly familiar. David Kaiser on the coming crisis in American national life: A historical theory may provide a window into what's next for the U.S. "Important for everyone to see how many scholars/journalists who study illiberal/authoritarian regimes are deeply alarmed about US right now". Jill Jacobs and Daniel Sokatch on why Jews have a special obligation to resist Trump. The tricky political optics of resisting Donald Trump: Many experts are warning about what Trump portends for America. We're heading into dark times: This is how to be your own light in the Age of Trump.

"Pretty much just waiting around for a terrorist attack to be used as a pretext for a clampdown on civil liberties".