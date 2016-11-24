Shiping Tang (Fudan): Idea, Action, and Outcome: The Objects and Tasks of Social Sciences. Richard Lauer (St. Lawrence): Predictive Success and Non-Individualist Models in Social Science. Monika Krause (Goldsmiths): "Western Hegemony" in the Social Sciences: Fields and Model Systems. Sebastian Benthall (UC-Berkeley): Philosophy of Computational Social Science. Joshua Tucker interviews Margaret Roberts on how text analysis is transforming social-science research. The introduction to Failing in the Field: What We Can Learn When Field Research Goes Wrong by Dean Karlan and Jacob Appel. Can social science yield objective knowledge? You can download Logical Models and Basic Numeracy in Social Sciences by Rein Taagepera (2015).

Corporate social science and the loss of curiosity: Peter Taylor reflects on the directions in which social science has moved in the twenty years since the issuing of the Gulbenkian Commission's report, Open the Social Sciences. Are we seeing a new "inequality paradigm" in social science? Despite broad recognition of the value of social sciences and increasingly vocal calls for better engagement with the human element of conservation, the conservation social sciences remain misunderstood and underutilized in practice. The introduction to Biosocial Matters: Rethinking Sociology-Biology Relations in the Twenty-First Century, ed. Maurizio Meloni, Simon Williams and Paul Martin.

Announcing the development of SocArXiv, an open social science archive.