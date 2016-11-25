Kristen Ghodsee (Bowdoin) and Katerina Liskova (Masaryk): Bumbling Idiots or Evil Masterminds? Challenging Cold War Stereotypes about Women, Sexuality and State Socialism. Alok Kumar (Miami) and Honghui Chen, Yan Lu, and Ajai K. Singh (Central Florida): Presidential Elections, Political Sensitivity, and Hedge Fund Performance. By what authority: Hawa Allan on the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, and a brief history of insurrection. Everybody hates Cornel West: How Cornel West went from liberal media darling to pariah. Tim Lomas on how other languages can reveal the secrets to happiness. Bring back child labor: Work is a gift our kids can handle. Begging pardon: Astra Taylor on Edward Snowden and the doctrine of preemptive amnesty. Russian propaganda effort helped spread "fake news" during election, experts say.