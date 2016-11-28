White nationalists see Trump as their troll in chief — is he with them? Laurel Raymond on how Trump's disavowals of white nationalists ring hollow to white nationalists — and everyone else (and more). Donald Trump is never as subdued as when he's disavowing racism: He says he can't figure out why the "alt-right" is energized by him. Trump professes ignorance of the "alt-right" — despite hiring one of its leaders. Steve Bannon isn't a racist — he's worse. White nationalist Richard Spencer is Donald Trump's most avid apprentice. "Let's party like it's 1933": John Woodrow Cox goes inside the alt-right world of Richard Spencer. White-collar supremacy: There's nothing new about the alt-right's intellectual aspirations.

"Alt-right" is not a thing — it's white supremacy. The alt-right isn't only about white supremacy — it's about white male supremacy. Why I left white nationalism: R. Derek Black grew up in a family that embraced extreme views — he has moved on, and the country can, too. White nationalists, alt-right? If you see a Nazi, say Nazi. I was a teenage Nazi wannabe: The alt-right is a loser's poor fantasy of what a radical revolution looks like. Ironic Nazis are still Nazis: Hatred often hides behind a mask of jokiness. Hitler's babies: Alana Newhouse on anti-Semitism, America, and the Jews.

Yes, Adolf Hitler really said he would "Make Germany Great Again". Trump/Hitler comparisons are overstated — how did Hitler actually consolidate power? The Supermanagerial Reich: Ajay Singh Chaudhary and Raphaele Chappe on the managerial class and the crisis of democracy. Kim-Mai Cutler interviews Fred Turner on fascism and the historical irony of Facebook's "fake news" problem.

#NotAllNazis: "I'll be honest. I didn't think a 'Nazis were bad' tweet would lead to me being lectured. I was, of course, mistaken". No, we can never just ignore them away.