Bodil S. A. Karlsson and Carl Martin Allwood (Gothenburg): What Is the Correct Answer about The Dress' Colors? Investigating the Relation between Optimism, Previous Experience, and Answerability. Justin Leroy (UC-Davis): Black History in Occupied Territory: On the Entanglements of Slavery and Settler Colonialism. Michael Dillon (Lancaster): Sovereign Anxiety and Baroque Politics. Erdogan threatens to let migrant flood into Europe resume. The death of Scott Eric Kaufman — an American critic and leading first-generation, graduate student blogger — drives home the sense that this has been an especially cruel year, writes Scott McLemee.
Castro's legacy: Rory Carroll and Jonathan Watts on how the revolutionary inspired and appalled the world. How Fidel Castro's niece Mariela led a LGBTQ revolution in Cuba. Castro clan torn by dysfunction and disagreements. What's next for Fidel Castro's large immediate family in Cuba? Fidel Castro's death won't reshape Cuba — Trump's presidency might.