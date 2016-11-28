Americans keep looking away from the election's most alarming story. By any definition, Russia hacked the election. Russian intelligence worked to elect Trump — why? President-elect Donald Trump is following through on campaign vows to court Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Is Trump "pro-Russian"? Russians want to know. Putin's delight at Trump win may soon wither: Russia support for US president-elect's foreign policy is likely to become strained. Trump likes to be "unpredictable", but that won't work so well in diplomacy: Given the temperaments of Trump and Putin, it would not be hard to envision the relationship spiraling out of control if one of them thinks he's been wronged.

Russia's decision to deploy short-range ballistic missiles to a crucial site in Europe is designed to create a "bargaining chip" with the incoming Trump administration. Nato chief tells EU: Spend more to secure Trump's support. These maps show how Russia has Europe spooked. Russia's border doesn't end anywhere, Vladimir Putin says. Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot in Montenegro. KT McFarland, Trump's new deputy national security advisor, argues that Putin deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

Summer Brennan posts a thread with links to stories about the US, Russia, the cyber war, and its role in our election.