The fcking p.c. culture problem: How do you handle political correctness in the age of Trump? Blaming Clinton's base for her loss is the ultimate insult. Bernie Sanders — and many Democrats — keep confusing identity politics with tokenism. Democrats neither can nor should ditch "identity politics": There's no other kind of politics — they just need to do it better. Democratic politics have to be "identity politics": Ignore the PC backlash — under Trump, the Democratic Party needs to focus on the concerns of its most vulnerable members. Stop calling it identity politics — it's civil rights. Will economic populism lead Democrats to victory? Senate results should make us skeptical.

We're assuming Republicans will have a 52-48 seat majority in the Senate next year — that's likely the case, but it's not a done deal yet. The last Democrat left fighting: If Foster Campbell can win a run-off for Louisiana's Senate seat, the Democrats will be that much closer to stopping Donald Trump. Democrats' leadership fight pits West Wing against Left Wing. Barack Obama should launch a national campaign to become Speaker of the House in 2019. Can the Democratic Party rise again? Yes — and here's the first big thing to watch.

From the Los Angeles Review of Books, a symposium on the election and the Left. Joshua Foa Dienstag on pessimism contra Trump. No, Trump, we can't just get along. The liberal response to Trump is devolving into outrage porn: Instead of being aghast at the non-stop spectacle of Trump's transition, we should try a more level-headed approach. "Not my president": Eric Grynaviski on Trumpocracy and dissent. In the age of Trump, should protest be angry or optimistic? The Resistance: How to defeat Donald Trump's plot against America. Timothy Snyder, author of Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning, on what you — yes, you — can do to save America from tyranny.

What comes after denial? Roger Berkowitz on why we must heed Arendt's warning, not to excuse the stirrings of tyranny and totalitarianism when we see it. Masha Gessen on the choice we face: As Trump torpedoes into the presidency, we need to shift from realist to moral reasoning.