Kyle Powys Whyte (Michigan State): Is it Colonial Deja Vu? Indigenous Peoples and Climate Injustice. David Owens (King's College): Human Testimony. Megha Rajagopalan on how US money is backing the Philippines' bloody war on drugs. The things they burned: A private contractor tossed U.S. military waste in Iraq and Afghanistan into giant pits and burned it; now soldiers forced to breathe the toxic fumes are sick or dying — and the government is using faulty science to evade responsibility. If the US forced people to vote, would it improve turnout? The introduction to Fairy Tales for the Disillusioned: Enchanted Stories from the French Decadent Tradition, ed. Gretchen Schultz and Lewis Seifert.