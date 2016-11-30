From TPM, why the GOP is still playing with fire with Obamacare repeal and delay (and more). Trump's pick for HHS signals he is dead serious about repealing Obamacare (and more). His plan is basically a way of subsidizing the rich and screwing the poor; this is unsurprising, of course — tax cuts for the rich and benefit cuts for the poor is what Republicans do. Obamacare is probably toast — and a lot of poor, white Trump voters will get hurt by it. Tom Price's plan to cut Medicaid spending, explained. Paul Krugman on the Medicare killers. A battle to change Medicare is brewing, whether Trump wants it or not. Josh Marshall on missing the horror of Medicare phaseout.