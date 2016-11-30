From Government Executive, Steven L. Schooner and Daniel I. Gordon on GSA's Trump hotel lease debacle: The existing agreement presents unprecedented — and intolerable — conflicts of interest (and more). The Trump conflicts of interest we can see are just the tip of the iceberg. Paul Krugman on why corruption matters: It's not the money, it's the incentives. Democrats plan assault on Trump's ethical conflicts: They're eager to make Republicans uncomfortable with oversight of a president who ran on a promise to "drain the swamp". Donald Trump will not be draining any swamps as president: A candidate who campaigned against Washington corruption will likely be practicing more of the same.

It's a mistake to think Trump's policies will line his own pockets only — they'll help conmen throughout the country. Trump might be a dream come true for megarich campaign donors: Dark money helped elect him — and now the "rigged" system could get even worse. Republican Jason Chaffetz has suddenly lost interest in investigating the president. Top Republican Kevin McCarthy advises Democrats to just chill on Trump's conflicts of interest. The GOP Congress is out of the checks-and-balances business.

Trump is apparently still terrified about financial conflicts so now he's tweeting about flag-burning and CNN. Trump wants you to burn flags while he burns the Constitution. Newt Gingrich explains how Trump feeds media false narratives to distract from real stories.