Daniel R. Cahoy, Zhen Lei, Yuxi Meng, and Seth Blumsack (Penn State): Global Patent Chokepoints. Kari E. Hong (BC): Rape by Malice. Dov A. Waisman (Southwestern): Moral Context and Risks of Death. Paul C. Bauer (EUI) and Markus Freitag (Bern): Measuring Trust. Don't build Trump's Wall — amend the Constitution. Erin Sheehy reviews True Homosexual Experiences: Boyd McDonald and "Straight to Hell" by William E. Jones and Cruising the Movies: A Sexual Guide to Oldies on TV by Boyd McDonald. No, Christians were not driven by persecution to vote for Donald Trump. When you grow up, your heart doesn't have to die: Kevin Smokler and Jason Diamond on the perfectly imperfect world of John Hughes. Here's what you really need to know about Trump's Carrier deal.
From The Nation, Republicans cannot claim a mandate when Hillary Clinton has a 2-million-vote lead. Donald Trump's political mandate is historically small. Team Trump relies on a bizarre definition of "landslide". War is peace, freedom is slavery, Trump won in a landslide. If you're even asking if Russia hacked the election, Russia got what it wanted. FBI may have been investigating Trump when Comey announced new Clinton emails. This story ends with the demise of James Comey as FBI chief. "If Trump can appoint Petraeus to State after running an entire campaign against Hillary's email practices, then truly nothing matters".